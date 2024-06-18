Idols of deities damaged at temple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Unidentified miscreants damaged idols of Hindu gods in the Sri Sitaramula temple in the city on Monday, June 17.

The incident took place in the village of Dubilpura under Medchal Police Station. Locals alleged that some unidentified people destroyed the idols of Hanuman at the Sri Sitaramula temple.

After the incident took place, photos and videos of the temple have gone viral on social media.

A case has been registered and the police confirm that the idols were indeed damaged. Angry locals from the village have demanded that action be taken against the mystery village have demanded that action be taken against the miscreants.