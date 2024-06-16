Muslim bodies call for protest during Eid prayers against Medak violence

Hyderabad: The Telangana Muslim organisations’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) has called for a state-wide protest against the attacks by a mob targeting Muslim properties in Medak town.

Muslims across Telangana have been asked wear black badges during Eid prayers to mark a silent protest. The association called upon the officials of all the districts to ensure peace during the protest.

The leaders of the organization said that it was sad that the police were sitting silently while riots were raging in Medak town for three hours. They also questioned the role of police in preventing the violence. “It is known that the RSS had spread fake videos and photos in the Medak town earlier on the day of the incident. In the evening they attacked Muslim hotels, shops and other establishments,” they said.



They added that it is known that these attacks were planned and the Congress government was not vigilant in this regard. “There are chances of more such incidents happening and BJP is trying to increase its strength only by inciting such tensions,” they said.

They alleged that the BJP themselves planned attack on their associates to gain publicity.

They expressed concern that if an organization was plotting riots during the Bakrid festival in Telangana for the past week, the state government had failed to stop it.