"Furniture was damaged and a staff suffered a fracture on her leg. Tell us what wrong we have done," the doctor asked mediapersons.

Is treating patient a sin, asks Medak doctor after attack on hospital
A dosctor speaking to mediaperson after their hospital was attacked

Hyderabad: Doctors of Medak Orthopedic and General Hospital (MOGH) condemned the communal attack on their premises on Saturday night.

Dr Naveen, of MOGH speaking to mediapersons said, “We were treating wonder patients when a 100-to-150-member stormed inside the hospital and pelted stones damaging the window panes. Furniture was damaged and a staff suffered a fracture on her leg. Tell us what wrong we have done. Is treating a patient a sin?” Dr. Naveen asked.

The doctor who broke down recalling the attack on the hospital said if something happened tomorrow any common man including the people who were part of the mob would visit the hospital for treatment. “I will speak to all doctors of Medak and take a call on future action,” he said.

Several people were injured in an attack by right-wing mob on a madrasa in Medak district on Saturday.

According to reports, the management of Minhaj ul Uloom Madarsa had purchased cattle for sacrifice for Bakrid. Local members of right-wing organizations created a ruckus near the madrasa after the sacrificial animals were brought in. Soon, police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

An hour later, the members of the right-wing Hindutva groups again reached the madrasa and launched an attack. Several people who were inside the madrasa received injuries and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Later, the mob attacked the hospital as well and threw stones at the hospital building.

