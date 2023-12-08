Buzz: Sandeep Reddy Vanga rejects Sara Ali Khan, deets inside

Mumbai: As the Animal movie is running successfully in theaters and cinephiles are apprectiating every team member of the movie, Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri is also being lauded for her bold role in the movie. She has grabbed everyone’s attention after playing role of ‘Zoya Riyaz’ in the movie. The video clips of Triptii’s role from the movie are being shared widely on social media platforms.

Triptii Dimri plays the role of the wife of Abrar (Bobby Deol) in the Animal movie and Abrar uses her as a honey trap to get information about Arjun Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) and his family. She has nailed her role in the movie but do you know several other top B-town actresses failed to crack the audition for this role?

Sara Ali Khan Was First Choice For Tripti’s Role In Animal!

Yes, it is reported that Triptii Dimri was not first choice of Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the role of ‘Zoya Riyaz’ in the film. Reports suggest that various actors auditioned for the role and Triptii was selected only after she impressed Sandeep Reddy Vanga by her acting skills.

One among the other actors who auditioned to get the role of Zoya in Animal is Sara Ali Khan. Reports claim that Sara Ali Khan auditioned for the role in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film but she could not impress the director. It is said that Sandeep thought Sara was not the right choice to play bold character of Zoya Riyaz in his film and hence, Sara got rejected.

Whatever, netizens and moviegoers think Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made the professional decision on selecting the cast and almost every star of the movie has nailed their roles perfectly. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film has entered in the 500 crore club within five days only. It was released on 1st of December and is expected to rule the box office till Christmas.