Call for azaan turns into 14 days’ jail time for this UP muezzin

The mosque's loudspeaker was seized by the police, citing it exceeded the permissible decibel level.

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Bijnor (UP): A call for namaz ended up in 14 days of jail time for Mohammad Faizan, a muezzin at a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district.

The incident occurred in Najibabad at the Najib-ud-Daula Mosque located near a government inter college. It was a Saturday afternoon (October 11) when Faizan recited the Zuhr azaan.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, who was on his way to attend a public grievance redressal programme, heard the azaan and ordered the local police officer to inspect the mosque. The loudspeaker was seized, citing that it exceeded the permissible decibel level.

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Mohammed Faizan was arrested, produced before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s court and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

The police complaint alleges that the loudspeaker was concealed inside the mosque, and that the loud volume posed a risk to elderly people, children and those who were ill, and that it had caused public resentment.

The incident was condemned by Qazi Afan-ul-Haq, saying the police should have let Faizan go with a warning rather than register a complaint. “Muezzins at mosques are religious persons. The police should have released him after warning him not to repeat the mistake,” he said.

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