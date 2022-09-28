Campus Front of India to challenge Centre’s PFI ban in court

The student wing of the banned Islamic organisation the Popular Front of India, Campus Front of India (CFI) has announced it will legally challenge the Narendra Modi-led central government’s decision to ban its parent organisation.

Ban on Campus Front is Undemocratic and Anti-Constitutional; will be challenged in court. Stopped Activities in Accordance with Law 6/1 pic.twitter.com/ZB2lyZX1sX — Campus Front of India (@CampusFrontInd) September 28, 2022

In a statement released on Wednesday, the CFI called the ban ‘undemocratic and anti-constitutional’.

“Campus Front of India has been working for over a decade among students across the country with a vision of building socially concerned and responsible youth with secular and democratic spirit. We have succeeded in achieving it to an extent. Many educated youth who are part of the organisation have now been active in various spheres of social activities,” the statement said.

It rejected the allegation levelled against it and the PFI as baseless and fabricated.

Earlier in the day, the Centre announced a ban on PFI and eight front organisations, including Campus Front of India for five years.

The decision has garnered mixed reactions from various organisations and political parties.

(This is a breaking story. Please keep refreshing the page for more updates)