Car catches fire at Shivrampally, driver escapes unhurt

The incident occurred at Shivrampally when the car was heading to the city from the Hyderabad airport.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st May 2025 4:20 pm IST
A car catches fire at Shivrampally in Hyderabad on Wednesday April 30
A car catches fire at pillar no 315 of PVNR

Hyderabad: A man escaped unhurt after his car caught fire at Shivarmapally on Wednesday, April 30, near, pillar number 315 of the PV Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Expressway.

The incident occurred at Shivrampally when the car was heading to the city from the Hyderabad airport. The driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine. Before he could stop the vehicle, fire started from the engine, and the driver parked the car on the roadside and rushed out.

Also Read
Hyderabad police inaugurates 120 CCTV cameras for enhanced security

A fire tender from Rajendranagar fire station reached the spot and doused the flames.

MS Creative School

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st May 2025 4:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button