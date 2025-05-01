Car catches fire at Shivrampally, driver escapes unhurt

Hyderabad: A man escaped unhurt after his car caught fire at Shivarmapally on Wednesday, April 30, near, pillar number 315 of the PV Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Expressway.

The incident occurred at Shivrampally when the car was heading to the city from the Hyderabad airport. The driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine. Before he could stop the vehicle, fire started from the engine, and the driver parked the car on the roadside and rushed out.

A fire tender from Rajendranagar fire station reached the spot and doused the flames.