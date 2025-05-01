Hyderabad police inaugurates 120 CCTV cameras for enhanced security

Hyderabad: In a bid to enhance the city’s safety, the Hyderabad police on Wednesday, April 30, inaugurated 120 CCTV cameras.

The cameras, including several equipped with advanced number plate recognition technology, were inaugurated at the new command control centre, within the jurisdiction of Bowenpally Police Station.

These cameras were installed by Gemini Edible & Fats India, as per Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, in collaboration with the Hyderabad Police. This initiative aligns with the Government’s broader vision of positioning Telangana as a global model for development and inclusivity.

The zero tolerance policy for crimes against women is the major focus of the initiative. It is being implemented through several proactive policing measures, including technological integration and community partnership.