Telangana HC restrains GHMC, revenue officials from interfering with Banjara Hills property

Hyderabad: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued interim orders restraining officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the revenue department from interfering with a residential property located at Road No. 12, MLA Colony, Banjara Hills.

The court’s direction came during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Buddi Prakash Toshniwal and others, who asserted ownership over the 600-square-yard property.

The petitioners alleged that government authorities were making attempts to dispossess them of their property without any legal justification or due process.

Representing the petitioners, counsel L Ravichander argued that officials were interfering with the peaceful possession of the property without issuing any formal notice or conducting a lawful survey.

He cited Supreme Court precedents, emphasising that authorities must follow due process, including the issuance of prior notice, even when the government claims ownership of land.

After reviewing the submissions and available records, Justice Reddy directed the authorities to refrain from any physical interference with the property.

The court has adjourned the matter for further hearing following the summer vacation.