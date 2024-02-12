Case filed over anti-Sulibele poster at Namo Bharat Event

The Basavanahalli police station filed a case against two people on Sunday for displaying a poster critical of Chakravarti Sulibele at the Namo Bharat event.

Congress members and leaders protested against Sulibele’s speech during the Namo Bharat event at the Vijayapura Ganapati Pendal premises. Suman and Darshan are said to have helped erect a banner against the programme during the demonstration.

The #Basavanahalli police station has registered a case against two individuals following an incident involving the display of a banner against #ChakravartiSulibele during the #NamoBharat program organised by #NamoBrigade in #Karnataka's #Chikkamagaluru.



The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a BJP worker, Rajesh, who alleged that he was abused and threatened with a knife by the accused.

Subsequently, police filed an FIR under Section 340 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Suman and Darshan in connection with the incident.

They were later released on bail from the police station.

When Siasat.com spoke to a senior police officer of Basavanahalli police station, he played down the case by saying “usual occurrence” in the town.