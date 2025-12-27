Cash worth Rs 50 lakh burnt during ATM robbery in Telangana

Hyderabad: Cash worth Rs 50 lakh was allegedly burnt during a robbery at two ATMs in Telangana’s Nizamabad on Saturday, December 27.

In the first case, two bike-borne men tried to cut open an ATM containing Rs 27 lakh with a glass cutter. When their attempts failed, they set the machine on fire.

In the second case, miscreants set an ATM on fire, reportedly containing Rs 25 lakh, after break-in attempts failed. A video shared on social media showed a damaged machine.

pic.twitter.com/tp5Dn087KO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 27, 2025

On being alerted, senior officials inspected both the ATMs, enquired with the bank’s staff and checked about the total amount stolen and other details.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nizamabad Town 5 Police confirmed that the robbery occurred and that an investigation is underway.

Similar incident

In a similar incident, Rs 39 lakh were stolen from two ATMs in Telangana’s Kamareddy town on Saturday.

In Arya Nagar, the gang targeted a DCB Bank ATM, cutting it open with a gas cutter and taking away nearly Rs 30 lakh in cash. During the operation, some of the money inside the machine was burnt in the flames caused by the gas cutter.

In Sai Nagar

In a separate incident in Sai Nagar, the same gang broke open an SBI ATM using a gas cutter and looted approximately Rs 9 lakh.

Police have registered cases and are investigating the robberies based on CCTV footage.

Kamareddy SP visits crime scenes

Kamareddy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra visited both crime scenes, inspected the damaged ATMs, and reviewed the available evidence.

He has directed officers to intensify the probe and identify the suspects involved in the twin ATM heists.