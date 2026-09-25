CBI arrests Gujarat man in USD 7.2 mn US cyber fraud case

The agency arrested Ankit Satishchandra Pandey on Wednesday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:
A pair of open metal handcuffs lying on a wooden surface, connected by a chain.
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New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an accused in a transnational cyber-financial fraud case who allegedly defrauded US nationals of over USD 7 million through illegal call centres in Gujarat in the past two years, officials said Friday, September 25.

The agency arrested Ankit Satishchandra Pandey on Wednesday, who allegedly cheated US citizens by impersonating officers of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), US Attorney, Critical Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and other federal agencies, falsely informing the victims through VoIP communications that their identities were used by someone to access child pornography through their computer systems, they said.

“Thereafter, the accused persons induced the victims to withdraw their funds from the bank accounts, purchase gold and hand over the same to courier persons engaged by them in the US. Accordingly, the victims were induced and defrauded of more than USD 7.21 million,” CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

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The official said the CBI conducted extensive searches at Ahmedabad locations associated with the accused and seized incriminating electronic devices containing digital evidence.

“The accused who was instrumental in establishing and operation of the illegal call centre has been arrested on September 23,” she said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:

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