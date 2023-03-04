CBI arrests ‘mastermind’ in JEE exam rigging case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Saturday that they have arrested an absconding accused in a case releated to the alleged rigging in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Mains) examination-2021 by private coaching centres.

A senior official said that the accused was identified as Vinay Dahiya and is said to be the mastermind. Abscondimg since last year, the accused was apprehended from his hideouts in Haryana’s Gurgaon.

“During the investigation, it was found that different modus operandi were used which included the alleged leaking of paper a day before the examination, offering remote access of online examination centres to paid solvers and supplying chits pertaining to answers to the Candidates during the examination,” the official elaborated.

Dahiya was produced before the Rouse Avenue District Court, which remanded him to five days CBI’s custody.