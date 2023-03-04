CBI arrests ‘mastermind’ in JEE exam rigging case

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th March 2023 8:54 pm IST
Hyderabad: Chikoti Praveen’s car retrieved, 5 held
Representative Image

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Saturday that they have arrested an absconding accused in a case releated to the alleged rigging in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Mains) examination-2021 by private coaching centres.

A senior official said that the accused was identified as Vinay Dahiya and is said to be the mastermind. Abscondimg since last year, the accused was apprehended from his hideouts in Haryana’s Gurgaon.

Also Read
Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking 3 more days of Sisodia’s custody

“During the investigation, it was found that different modus operandi were used which included the alleged leaking of paper a day before the examination, offering remote access of online examination centres to paid solvers and supplying chits pertaining to answers to the Candidates during the examination,” the official elaborated.

Dahiya was produced before the Rouse Avenue District Court, which remanded him to five days CBI’s custody.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th March 2023 8:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button