CBI detains 4 people in connection with murder of two teenagers in Manipur

New Delhi: In a joint operation with the Army and Manipur Police, the CBI on Sunday detained four people in connection with the murder of two teenage students in the northeastern state who had gone missing in July, officials said.

They said two men and as many women were detained by the federal agency from Churachandpur district in Manipur.

Also Read How Manipur Muslims are bridging the divide amid ethnic strife

Two children, who are juveniles, of one of the accused were taken along with the four as they were flown out of Manipur, the officials said.

They added that the children are likely to be handed over to their relatives.

The officials said the four people detained will be questioned and are likely to be placed under arrest.

The CBI recently registered a case to probe the death of the two teenagers after photos of their bodies went viral last month, sparking violent protests in the Imphal valley.