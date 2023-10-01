CBI detains 4 people in connection with murder of two teenagers in Manipur

Two children, who are juveniles, of one of the accused were taken along with the four as they were flown out of Manipur, the officials said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st October 2023 9:18 pm IST
Murder convict nabbed from Telangana 12 years after jumping parole
Representational image

New Delhi: In a joint operation with the Army and Manipur Police, the CBI on Sunday detained four people in connection with the murder of two teenage students in the northeastern state who had gone missing in July, officials said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

They said two men and as many women were detained by the federal agency from Churachandpur district in Manipur.

Also Read
How Manipur Muslims are bridging the divide amid ethnic strife

Two children, who are juveniles, of one of the accused were taken along with the four as they were flown out of Manipur, the officials said.

MS Education Academy

They added that the children are likely to be handed over to their relatives.

The officials said the four people detained will be questioned and are likely to be placed under arrest.

The CBI recently registered a case to probe the death of the two teenagers after photos of their bodies went viral last month, sparking violent protests in the Imphal valley.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st October 2023 9:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button