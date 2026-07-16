CBI: Latur coaching owner paid Rs 5 lakh for NEET questions

The agency alleged that Motegaonkar's son attended the coaching classes of Kulkarni where the questions were provided.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
CBI
CBI

New Delhi: Latur-based coaching centre owner Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, arrested by the CBI in the NEET paper leak case, had allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to procure chemistry questions from P V Kulkarni, who was on the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel that set the questions for the examination, the central agency told a special court on Wednesday, July 15.

The agency alleged that Motegaonkar’s son attended the coaching classes of Kulkarni where the questions were provided.

In its response to a bail application filed by Motegaonkar, the agency alleged that he, “in conspiracy with the co-accused, procured NEET (UG) leaked chemistry questions prior to exam, and paid Rs 5 lakh for the same”.

Subhan Bakery

The agency said Motegaonkar prepared handwritten notes from the questions provided in Kulkarni’s chemistry tutorial classes.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered Motegaonkar’s phone in which 36 images (five duplicate images) containing 132 handwritten questions of chemistry were found, the agency said.

It has found that 111 of these questions allegedly match with the questions in the NTA’s master question sets prepared for NEET (UG) 2026, the CBI said in its response.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

These were purportedly in the handwriting of Motegaonkar, it claimed, adding that metadata analysis has showed that these pictures were taken nearly 10 days before the May 3 NEET (UG) examination.

“Incriminating notes of chemistry questions relating to NEET UG 2026, allegedly in the handwriting of …Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar was recovered from his mobile phone. The money allegedly paid for sourcing the leaked questions was recovered by CBI at the instance of co-accused Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure,” the agency said.

The agency has arrested 13 persons in the case, all of whom are in judicial custody.

Lord's Engineering College

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-exam was then held on June 21.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button