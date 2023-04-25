CBI names Sisodia in chargesheet for the first time in Delhi excise policy case

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th April 2023 5:31 pm IST
Uncertainty looms over key govt projets following Sisodia's arrest
AAP senior leader and former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday charge-sheeted former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, along with businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall, Hyderabad-based CA Butchibabu Gorantla, and a person named Arjun Pandey in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

All four of them have been chargesheeted in the second supplementary charge sheet filed in this matter by the CBI on Tuesday. The charge sheet has invoked sections Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The is the first that the CBI has named Sisodia, who’s is judicial custody for nearly two months now, in its charge sheet.

The CBI had earlier filed a charge sheet in the same case against seven persons.

