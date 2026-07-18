CBSE Class 10 results declared, over 96 pc students pass

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Saturday, July 18, declared the Class 10 results. The combined overall pass percentage for the Main and Second Board Examinations, 2026, is 96.78 per cent.

Students can access their results through DigiLocker Results portal here.

“Over 6.63 lakh candidates appeared for the second edition of the board exams, out of which more than 5.13 lakh appeared for improvement. Over 59 per cent of candidates improved their performance as compared to the main exam,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

More than 1.49 lakh candidates had appeared in the compartment category, of which over 52 per cent cleared the exam, Bhardwaj said.

In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy-2020, CBSE introduced two board examinations for Class 10 from 2026.

The main exam was conducted from February 17 to March 11, followed by the second exam from May 15 to May 21.

The second exam provided the eligible students with an opportunity to improve their performance, with the better of the two performances being considered for preparing the final result.