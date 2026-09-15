CEIT fest held with great enthusiasm at MS Degree College

Hyderabad: MS Degree College for Women, Toli Chowki, successfully organized the Commerce, Entrepreneurship and Information Technology (CEIT) Fest, where students showcased their creativity, entrepreneurial thinking, and technological skills. The programme began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Nuzhat Khan, Vice Chairperson, MS Education Academy, inaugurated the fest.

During the fest, BBA students delivered an informative presentation on “Finance and Women – Halal Wealth-Building Options.” This was followed by an engaging skit titled “Types of Interviews – Reflecting Work Ethics.”

The highlight of the fest was the startup stalls set up by the students, where they presented unique business concepts along with a variety of 3D models. Through these models, important concepts related to commerce and business, including insurance, taxation, monopolistic markets, and consumer rights, were explained effectively and engagingly.

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The fest featured student projects covering a wide range of topics, including Digital Transaction Hub, AI with Hybrid Model, Natural Language Processor, AI-based Business Applications, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, Big Five Personality Traits, Smart Farming, GST, Community Helpers and Partnership, among others.

Appreciating the efforts of students, the Vice Chairperson encouraged them to further develop and enhance their skills and capabilities.

Parents were also invited to attend the fest. The participating parents had the opportunity to view their daughters’ creative models and impressive presentations and expressed their happiness and satisfaction with the students’ performance.