Centre acknowledges Telangana’s proposal for IIM in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Education has confirmed that it received a formal request from the Telangana government for the sanctioning of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad, even as the state continues to be among a handful in the country without one of the premier management institutes.

Union Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar disclosed the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 20, responding to a question raised by Congress MP Mallu Ravi on the establishment of an IIM in Telangana.

Majumdar told the House that the Centre periodically sets up new institutions of national importance, including IIMs, factoring in regional balance and resource availability. There are presently 22 IIMs functioning across 21 states, he said, adding that Telangana, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are yet to get one.

Citing the All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2023-24, the minister pointed to Telangana’s existing higher education footprint, which includes 2,070 higher education institutions in total. Of these, 604 offer management courses, comprising 20 universities, 570 colleges and 14 standalone institutes.

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Majumdar also listed the premier central institutions already operating in the state, including the University of Hyderabad, IIT Hyderabad, NIT Warangal, the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), all in Hyderabad. He additionally referred to the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu, set up in 2023, as part of the Centre’s recent educational investments in the state.

The demand for an IIM in Hyderabad dates back to the state’s formation in 2014, with successive state governments and MPs cutting across party lines pushing the Centre on the issue. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier this month asked Telangana’s MPs to jointly pursue the demand with the Centre during the Parliament session.

Should the sanction come through, Telangana would join the list of states hosting an IIM, closing a gap that has persisted since the state’s bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh.