Centre allocates 41,000 tonnes urea to Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Centre has allocated 41,170 tonnes of urea to Andhra Pradesh through various ports, state Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said on Tuesday.

He claimed that the Centre has given priority to Andhra Pradesh while allocating urea to several states.

The urea from different manufacturers will arrive at various ports. Atchannaidu said 11,605 tonnes of urea from CIL (Coromandel International Ltd) will arrive at Krishnapatnam Port, 18,765 tonnes from CIL at Kakinada Port, 2,700 tonnes of urea from IPL (Indian Potash Ltd) will come through Mangalore Port and 8,100 tonnes from NBCL (Narmada Ltd) through Jaigad Port. The shipments are expected to be transported to Andhra Pradesh before September 19.

Addressing a press conference, the minister assured that this allocation will greatly benefit farmers, ensuring that there will be no shortage of fertilisers. He added that the state already has sufficient urea stocks and farmers need not worry.

Atchannaidu also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for continuously pursuing the Centre to secure higher allocations of urea for the state.

He urged the farming community not to resort to panic buying, expressing hope that the allocations would meet their needs. He also warned that those indulging in black marketing and diversion of fertilisers will face strict legal action.

He strongly criticised the YSR Congress Party, accusing it of deliberately spreading false propaganda about urea supply. He cautioned that attempts to instil fear among farmers for political gains will not succeed.

Atchannaidu reiterated that solving farmers’ issues is the top priority of the coalition government, which remains fully committed to farmers’ welfare.

He further remarked that YSRCP leaders never cared about farmers’ problems, and are now trying to mislead them with false campaigns. He alleged that the YSRCP has lost the trust of farmers, and said the farming community will not fall prey to their theatrics.

The minister also directed Agriculture Director S. Dilli Rao to prepare and arrange the distribution plan to different districts solely on a scientific approach, where the crop needs the urea critically based on crop stage, by duly discussing with the local administration.

District officials have been directed to organise urea distribution across multiple locations instead of concentrating it at a single point. This move is aimed at reducing the hardships faced by farmers waiting in long queues and preventing the spread of false propaganda.

Collectors and SPs have also been instructed to deploy additional staff in areas where anti-social elements might attempt to create disturbances.