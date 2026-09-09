Centre clears 110-km rail multi-tracking project for Telangana

Hyderabad: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, September 9, approved a 110-km multi-tracking project between Ghatkesar in the Secunderabad division and Kazipet.

Planned to be completed by 2029-30, it is part of a five-project package approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) at an estimated total cost of Rs 10,021 crore.

The multi-tracking project would streamline operations and alleviate congestion, said the PIB.

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The government said these projects are planned under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services.

The five projects will improve connectivity to around 2,121 villages, with a combined population of approximately 52 lakh. The capacity augmentation is expected to facilitate an additional 47 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of freight traffic.

The projects are expected to help reduce oil consumption by around 8 crore litres and cut carbon emissions by approximately 42 crore kg, equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting about 2 crore trees.