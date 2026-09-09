Jamia Nizamia files complaint against Hyderabad local news channel

Hyderabad: The Hussainialam Police, on Tuesday night (September 8), lodged a criminal case against Hyderabad’s local news and YouTube channel Meem TV News for alleged trespass and breach of the peace.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged under Sections 329(4) (house-trespass), 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of the peace), and 3(5) (criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by Jamia Nizamia secretary, Ahmed Mohiuddin Khan, who has accused the news channel reporters of forcefully entering the seminary premises and trying to create tension.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Meem TV News chief executive officer (CEO) Sayed Sabdar Ali said Jamia Nizamia is trying to curb the media’s voice through the police.

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He said the channel had sought the institution’s response to the Telangana government’s recent auction of land in Raidurg under Waqf.

“Our team of female journalists – Ayesha Omer and Nabhia Omer – posed a series of questions to Jamia Nizamia’s head Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed. He refused to answer,” Ali said.

A video of the incident was shared on their YouTube channel (click here) and Instagram page (click here), where a visibly irritated Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed is unwilling to answer the young women. They also allege there were attempts to snatch their phones.

Ali said this is not the time for a criminal case against his channel. “Six months ago, I had flagged the plight of government schools under Chandrayangutta and Ghouse Nagar. They had filed a police complaint then also,” he said.

Hussainalam Police confirmed an FIR against the news channel but refused to provide any further details, stating ongoing investigations.

Also Read Maha Dharna over Jamia Nizamia Waqf land at Raidurg on Sept 13

The Jamia Nizamia Waqf Land Protection Joint Action Committee (JAC) has announced a ‘Maha Dharna’ on September 13, demanding protection of the Jamia Nizamia Waqf land.

The disputed land was donated to Jamia Nizamia by Nawab Ghazi Yar Jung Bahadur in 1958. The property has been embroiled in a legal dispute for several years, with its ownership still being contested.