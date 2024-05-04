Centre lifts onion export ban, sets minimum price at USD 550/tonne

The decision assumes significance as the commodity is politically sensitive and general elections are going on in the country.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th May 2024 12:05 pm IST
India bans onion exports till March 2024
Onion

New Delhi: The government on Saturday lifted the ban on onion exports but imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 550 per tonne.

The decision assumes significance as the commodity is politically sensitive and general elections are going on in the country.

“The export policy of onions is amended from prohibited to free subject to MEP of USD 550 per metric ton with immediate effect and until further orders,” the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

MS Education Academy

Last night, the government imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions.

In August last year, India had imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions up to December 31, 2023.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th May 2024 12:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button