Centre releases Rs 259.36 crore for Telangana Gram Panchayats

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday, February 5, revealed that the Central government has released Rs 259.36 crore to Gram Panchayats in Telangana under the 15th Finance Commission as the first instalment.

He shared on ‘X’ that the Centre has released the funds following continuous follow-up by him and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy. “This is how the Centre functions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Funds don’t stop at announcements. They reach the ground. No delay. No politics. Only delivery,” he posted.

He gave the assurance that funds would continue to flow in stages. He said the next instalment would come after municipal elections and then after ZPTC and MPTC elections.

The BJP leader appealed to people to vote for the BJP ‘for development that actually happens’.

Meanwhile, campaigning for the BJP in Huzurabad, he promised that if the BJP wins the municipal elections, he would bring Rs 500 crore from the Centre as the first instalment towards funds for municipalities.

He claimed that hundreds of crores were brought from the Centre for Telangana’s development. He said all required infrastructure was provided in government hospitals but the state government is not appointing the staff.

Alleging that Huzurabad was neglected for the last 10 years, he promised that if people vote for the BJP in the municipality, he would bring funds from the Centre to ensure its development.

On Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s promise that more houses for the poor will be sanctioned under the Indiramma Illu scheme in the upcoming budget, Bandi Sanjay said that, like many other promises made by the Congress, this too would not see the light of day.

He claimed that in Telangana, real houses have come only under the PM Awas Yojana. The BJP leader recalled that the same Chief Minister had loudly promised a ‘2BHK in Cherlapally Jail for KCR and his family’. “Forget building it. He couldn’t even move KCR out of his farmhouse,” he said.