Centre sanctions Rs 1,014 cr for road projects in Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,014 crore for various road and highway projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In Telangana, Rs 516 crore has been approved for a 14 km, 4-lane bypass for Nalgonda’s Town, linking the Nakrekal to Nagarjuna Sagar section of NH 565. This project aims to reduce congestion in Nalgonda, improve road safety, and enhance connectivity between Nakrekal and Nagarjuna Sagar.

Further, Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced Rs 400 crore for the development of 13 state roads, covering 200.06 km, under the Centre for Research in International Finance (CRIF) scheme for Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, Rs 98 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a 4-lane Sankar Vilas Road Over Bridge (ROB) on the Guntur-Nallapadu railway section in the Guntur district, under the CRIF Setu Bandhan scheme for 2024-25.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh CM meet Union Ministers, discuss key projects

Meanwhile, funds were also even sanctioned for Goa.

The department allotted Rs 557 crore for the 4-laning of a 9.6 km stretch from Ponda to Bhoma on NH-748. This section is the missing four-lane link between the existing four-lane segments from Khandepar to Ponda and the Ribandar bypass. It is a vital connection between the major towns of Panaji and Ponda.

The project aims to boost inter-state traffic from Karnataka and improve access to Dabolim Airport and Mormugao Port via NH-566 and NH-66. Currently, the stretch faces heavy congestion and frequent accidents. The 4-laning will help reduce traffic, decongest the area, and address four identified accident black spots.