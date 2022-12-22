Centre shaken by Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra: Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that the Centre is “shaken” by the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He said the journey started from Kanyakumari and has “got tremendous support in all the states it has passed through because of which the Centre is shaken”.

“The way the journey started from Kanyakumari. It has come to Rajasthan via Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh… So the central government has been shaken,” Gehlot told reporters here.

He said, “I had commented seven days back. I will add it in the same form that it has really shaken. I guessed it right earlier… They are scared. What was the need for flurry? So, it has led to their embarrassment, I believe.”

Gehlot had on Wednesday reacted sharply to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s letter urging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be followed.

He had claimed that fearing the growing public support for the yatra, the BJP wants to disturb it.

The chief minister said coronavirus is such a problem that the countries of the world should keep studying and the Centre should keep informing the people of the country continuously.

There was negligence last time and we have faced the consequences, he added.

He said that on the basis of what is happening in the whole world this time, the Centre should brief the people of the country so that they understand to what extent restrictions have to be adopted.

He said, “We take coronavirus very seriously… had taken it (seriously) earlier as well… We will still take care.”

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s praise for the ambitious plans of the Rajasthan government, Gehlot said, “If Rahul Gandhi has said, he has said for the whole country that such schemes should be implemented in the whole country. Rajasthan is becoming a model.”

He said the Congress state president will soon issue a circular asking the ministers, MLAs, Rajya Sabha MPs to visit at least once a month to meet people at the grassroots.

He said this would be a great medium for connecting with people.

Gehlot said, “All our workers and leaders should understand this point of Rahul Gandhi that we should return to the base of Congress through public relations. What he has said is very important.”