Centre to approve 2L houses for Telangana under PM Awas Yojana

Hyderabad: Slamming the previous BRS government in Telangana for not implementing the PM Awas Yojana, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, September 17, said the Centre would hand over approval for the construction of 2 lakh houses under the scheme to the state government on September 18.

The approval for 2 lakh houses would be the first tranche under the scheme, and more houses would be sanctioned for Telangana, Chouhan said.

Though the Centre was ready to sanction houses for the poor under the scheme, the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) government had refused to implement it, he said while speaking at an interaction with farmers in a village near here along with Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy.

“But I don’t know what happened to KCR. He did not build even a single house. What loss would you have suffered, KCR, if houses had been built for the poor? He did not implement the scheme. But the present government is ready to implement PM Awas Yojana,” Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said.

“Tomorrow, approval for the construction of 2 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana would be handed over to the CM on behalf of the Central government,” Chouhan said.

He said a regional conference of agriculture ministers of southern states would be held in Hyderabad on Friday and that no stone would be left unturned to modernise agriculture and increase farmers’ incomes in Telangana.

The previous BRS government had also not implemented the PM Fasal Bima Yojana (crop insurance scheme), he said.

The present state government was ready to implement the scheme, and it would be rolled out in Telangana, he said.

Chouhan also assured that the Centre would make efforts to implement the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme for women belonging to Self-Help Groups in the state.

A Lakhpati Didi is a Self-Help Group member with an annual household income of more than Rs 1 lakh. Beyond financial independence, Lakhpati Didis promote sustainable livelihoods and strive for a better standard of living.

The government supports the initiative by promoting diversified livelihood activities and fostering inter-sectoral collaboration for effective planning and implementation, according to the GoI website.