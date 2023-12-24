‘Chant Jai Shri Ram here’: Karnataka RSS leader to Hijab poster girl

The RSS leader also dared CM Siddaramaiah and his government to lift the Hijab ban 'if they have power'

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th December 2023 5:36 pm IST
Bibi Muskaan

As Karnataka CM recently expressed his intent to withdraw the controversial hijab ban in the state’s educational institutes, RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat warned him against any such move, during ‘Sankeerthana Yatra’ as part of Hanuman Jayanthi celebration in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district on Sunday.

He also commented on Muslim student Bibi Muskan, who was embroiled in Hijab row in Karnataka, after she entered a school wearing hijab and chanted ‘Allah hu Akbar’.

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Also Read
Hijab ban lifted to appease PFI ‘goondas’: Karnataka BJP

“The girl (Muskan) has mentioned that she may now return to college. Let her go to college if she has the courage,” Prabhakar said, adding Muskan was ‘financially supported’ by various Islamic organisations.

“If you (Muskan) want to say Allah hu Akbar, say it in your house or at the mosque. If you want to be here, you should chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’,” he said while addressing thousands of Hanuman devotees.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Govt only contemplating lifting ban on Hijab: Karnataka CM

The RSS leader also dared CM Siddaramaiah and his government to lift the Hijab ban ‘if they are powerful enough’. “By announcing that hijab ban will be lifted, the Congress government has been creating a divide among the people. However, the CM does not have the power to withdraw the ban,” he said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th December 2023 5:36 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button