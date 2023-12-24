‘Chant Jai Shri Ram here’: Karnataka RSS leader to Hijab poster girl

As Karnataka CM recently expressed his intent to withdraw the controversial hijab ban in the state’s educational institutes, RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat warned him against any such move, during ‘Sankeerthana Yatra’ as part of Hanuman Jayanthi celebration in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district on Sunday.



He also commented on Muslim student Bibi Muskan, who was embroiled in Hijab row in Karnataka, after she entered a school wearing hijab and chanted ‘Allah hu Akbar’.



Also Read Hijab ban lifted to appease PFI ‘goondas’: Karnataka BJP

“The girl (Muskan) has mentioned that she may now return to college. Let her go to college if she has the courage,” Prabhakar said, adding Muskan was ‘financially supported’ by various Islamic organisations.

“If you (Muskan) want to say Allah hu Akbar, say it in your house or at the mosque. If you want to be here, you should chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’,” he said while addressing thousands of Hanuman devotees.

Also Read Govt only contemplating lifting ban on Hijab: Karnataka CM

The RSS leader also dared CM Siddaramaiah and his government to lift the Hijab ban ‘if they are powerful enough’. “By announcing that hijab ban will be lifted, the Congress government has been creating a divide among the people. However, the CM does not have the power to withdraw the ban,” he said.