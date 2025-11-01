‘Chappal Chor’ caught stealing footwear from mandi restaurants in Hyderabad

"I am losing my customers as no one wants their shoes stolen," an enraged mandi owner said.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 1st November 2025 4:33 pm IST
Hyderabad: Food aficionados visiting mandi restaurants in Hyderabad’s Pahadishareef sighed with relief on Friday night, after a ‘chappal chor’ was caught by the management of the hotel while stealing customers’ footwear.

The man, whose identity is not revealed, entered a mandi restaurant located on Shaheen Nagar Road and regularly stole footwear of the customers, including children.

It is a common practice for customers to leave their chappals, shoes and sandals before entering a mandi restaurant. Customers sit on the ground with crossed legs to relish the feast.

“While the customers were busy having the food, the thief made away with the footwear and kept it at his home. On Friday night, the boys caught him red-handed,” said an owner of a mandi restaurant.

The hotel management forced the thief to call his wife, and to their surprise, she brought six pairs of footwear stolen by her husband from different restaurants.

“I am losing my customers as no one wants their shoes stolen,” the enraged mandi owner said.

