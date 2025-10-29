Nowadays, Hyderabad is undergoing an Arabic food obsession phase. From mandi platters to Kunafa and Baklava, our palates are steadily adopting the flavours of the Middle East. But what if we told you there is an Arabic dish that was, in fact, inspired by our very own beloved Hyderabadi biryani?

Meet Zurbian, a Yemeni festive delicacy that carries a surprising connection with Hyderabad.

Born in Aden, inspired by Hyderabad

Zurbian is believed to have originated in Aden, a southern Yemeni port city that was once a bustling trade hub linking Arabia, India and East Africa. Here, ships from the Deccan carried spices, grains and culinary traditions across the Arabian Sea. Reportedly, somewhere along that route, Hyderabadi biryani found an Arabic descendant.

Interestingly, Gulf News calls this dish “a biryani from Aden via Hyderabad”, highlighting the two-way exchange of culinary ideas. It suggests that as Yemenis settled in Hyderabad during the Nizam era (1724-1948), food traditions intertwined, creating a bridge between biryani and Zurbian.

Zurbian’s name itself may reveal its link with biryani. As per linguistic interpretation, the word Zurbian could have been formed by reversing the first two letters of the Arabic term for ‘rice biryani’.

While not verified, another historical anecdote reveals that British officers who travelled from India to Yemen in the early 1900s introduced Yemenis to biryani, which resulted in the creation of Zurbian.

Layers of spice, meat and culture

Zurbian and Hyderabadi biryani share the same foundation of fragrant rice layered with marinated meat, saffron and fried onions.

Yet, Zurbian stands apart with its distinct use of potatoes and a special seven-spice blend that includes cumin, turmeric, coriander, and dried lemon. It is these small details that make this dish both familiar and foreign to the Hyderabadi palate, a reflection of shared ancestry shaped by distance.

Zurbian in Hyderabad today

Modern Hyderabad has wholeheartedly embraced this dish and can be found in several restaurants across the city. Among the most popular places to try it are Al-Wadi Yemeni Restaurant, Aazebo, Kholani’s Mandi, Lebanese Grill and Arabian Affairs.

Zurbian’s story, from the spice markets of Aden to the kitchens of Hyderabad, is proof that culinary traditions are never one-way. Sometimes, the exchange flows in both directions.