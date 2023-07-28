Chhattisgarh: Govt teacher suspended for `forcing students to give massage’

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2023 2:43 pm IST
Raj: 2 govt employees suspended after video of 'dance' at relief camp goes viral
(Representative image)

Jashpur: A government teacher was suspended after he was accused of forcing students to give him massage in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, an official said on Friday.

BookMyMBBS

The accused, posted as an assistant teacher at a primary school in Sendrimunda village, was suspended on Thursday, District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjay Gupta said.

Also Read
Chhattisgarh coal block scam: Delhi court awards 4-yr jail term to ex-MP, top officials

The family members of some students had alleged that he asked children to give him massage and beat them if they refused. He was suspended after the Block Education Officer submitted a report, the DEO said.

MS Education Academy

The concerned Cluster Educational Coordinator has also been served a notice and further inquiry was underway, Gupta added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2023 2:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button