Chhattisgarh journalist murder: Autopsy report confirms brutal torture

The autopsy report of the Chhattisgarh journalist, Mukesh has revealed the horrific nature of his murder, confirming he was brutally tortured.

The postmortem examination showed that the Chhattisgarh journalist suffered 15 head fractures, a broken neck, a torn heart, and liver that was split into four pieces. In addition, five ribs and several neck bones were broken, and one of his hands had a fractured bone. The damage to his heart was extensive, and there were 15 injuries to his head, The Week reported.

Mukesh’s body was identified by a tattoo on his hand.

The autopsy report revealed by News laundry also indicated that he was attacked with a heavy object, causing severe trauma to his head, chest, back, and stomach. Doctors who conducted the autopsy of the Chhattisgarh journalist admitted that they had never seen such brutal murder in their 12-year careers.

Additionally, medical experts said that more than two individuals might have been involved in the murder.

Three individuals arrested

Three persons have been detained in connection with the murder of a Chhattisgarh journalist whose body was found in a septic tank on a local contractor’s property in Bijapur district.

Suresh Chandrakar, the prime accused has been taken into custody by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Hyderabad. His brothers Ritesh Chandrakar and Dinesh Chandrakar and supervisor Mahendra Ramteke have already been arrested in the case.

Also Read Chhattisgarh scribe murder: Main accused Suresh Chandrakar held in Hyderabad

Chhattisgarh journalist murdered over ‘corruption report’

Mukesh Chandrakar, a freelance journalist, went missing on January 1, and his body was found on Friday in the septic tank on a property owned by contractor Suresh Chandrakar at Chattanpara Basti in Bijapur town.

Mukesh worked as a freelance journalist for news channels, including NDTV, and ran a YouTube channel, ‘Bastar Junction’, which has some 1.59 lakh subscribers. He had played a crucial role in the release of a CoBRA commando, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, from Maoists’ captivity in April 2021 following the Takalguda Naxal ambush in Bijapur, wherein 22 security personnel were martyred.

He went missing on Wednesday evening, and his elder brother Yukesh Chandrakar lodged a complaint with the police the next day, a senior police official said.

Tracking Mukesh’s mobile number, police reached the property owned by Suresh Chandrakar and found the body in a septic tank, which was freshly cast with concrete slab, he said.

A news report highlighting alleged corruption in a road construction work in Bijapur, that was shown on NDTV on December 25, is being discussed as the motive behind Mukesh Chandrakar’s murder.

Protest over journalist death

Journalists held a symbolic road blockade at Hospital Chowk on National Highway 36 in the city in the morning, demanding that the contractor’s properties in Bastar division, including Bijapur, be attached and a case be registered against him.

They also demanded a death sentence for the contractor and others involved in the murder, removal of security detail for him, and sealing of his bank accounts, among other demands.

The protesting journalists also sought the suspension or transfer of the Bijapur superintendent of police.

Protestors have warned of an indefinite road blockade from Sunday if their demands are not met.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday assured that the culprits would be arrested at the earliest.

Meanwhile, members of the Raipur Press Club on Friday gathered at Jai Stambh Chowk and demanded action against the killers and sought that the state government constitute a special investigation team to probe the murder.