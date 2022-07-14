Chhota Bheem toys to be manufactured in India by Funskool

Hyderabad: Funskool India Ltd., the country’s leading domestic toy manufacturer has acquired the license to manufacture and distribute the popular action figure Chhota Bheem and seven other characters from the famed cartoon animation series.

Funskool obtained the license to launch the series of action figures from Green Gold Licensing and merchandising India private limited.

Green Gold Animation, has been creating original Indian animation content and has over the years, established itself as a prominent player in licensing and merchandising, movie production and distribution, digital business, retail stores and events.

Commenting on the latest launch, R Jeswant, CEO of Funskool India said, “We are excited to add Chhota Bheem to our well-established manufacturing and distribution capabilities. Our existing scale and distribution network establishes an ideal platform to achieve the full potential of Chhota Bheem in India.”

Samir Jain, Executive Director and COO of Green Gold Animation Private said, “When it comes to manufacturing high quality and toxin-free toys for children, there is no substitute for Funskool in India. With its expansive distribution network prowess, we are confident that Chhota Bheem and seven other action figures will reach every child in the country”.