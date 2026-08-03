Child dies after choking on plastic ball found in snack packet

Mysuru: A five-year-old boy died after allegedly choking on a small plastic gift ball found inside a Kurkure snack packet in Gauripura village of Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district on Sunday, August 2, triggering shock among residents and raising fresh concerns over toys packed with food products.

The deceased has been identified as Mukund Mayur (5), the only son of Santosh and Aishwarya and grandson of former Gauripura Gram Panchayat Vice-President Gowramma and Shankar Nayak.

According to preliminary information, the child was playing with a plastic gift ball that reportedly came inside a Kurkure packet when he accidentally swallowed it. The ball is suspected to have become lodged in his throat, causing suffocation. Despite efforts to save him, the boy could not be revived.

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The tragic incident has left the family devastated, with relatives and villagers mourning the loss of the young child. The death has also sparked concern over the safety of promotional plastic toys included in snack packets and the risks they pose to small children.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Hunsur Rural Police Station.