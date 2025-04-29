4-yr-old girl dies at Hyderabad hospital after choking on peanuts

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a four-year-old girl died at a hospital in Hyderabad after choking on peanuts.

The girl was a resident of Laskerguda, Abdullapurmet.

Details of the incident

As per Abdullapurmet police, the victim who is identified as B. Taanvika consumed peanuts on Sunday evening and immediately showed signs of severe distress.

Her family rushed her to a local hospital before transferring her to Niloufer Hospital in Nampally for advanced care.

Girl dies at Hyderabad hospital

Despite medical intervention, the child succumbed during treatment on Monday.

Doctors confirmed that the peanuts had completely blocked the toddler’s respiratory tract. It led to fatal asphyxiation.

After the death of the girl at the hospital in Hyderabad, police have registered a case of suspicious death and started investigations.