Student ends life ahead of Telangana SSC exam results 2025 announcement

Hyderabad: Ahead of the announcement of Telangana SSC exam results 2025, a 15-year-old student allegedly died by suicide due to anxiety.

The incident occurred in Alwal’s West Venkatapuram on Monday.

Details of heartbreaking incident

The student from a local government school had recently appeared for the Telangana SSC board exams 2025 and was waiting for the results.

As per police reports, the boy ended his life when he was alone at home. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had been under stress about the upcoming results.

A day before the incident, while playing with friends, one of them mentioned that the Telangana SSC results 2025 would be declared within days.

Following the conversation, the boy immediately returned home. When his mother found him later, he had already taken the drastic step. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

Family members suspect his fear of poor performance in the results drove him to desperation.

Telangana SSC exam results 2025

Meanwhile, the SSC board is gearing up to release the results.

Once released, the results can be viewed on the SSC board’s website (click here).

A total of 5,09,403 students appeared for the exams held from March 21 to April 4, 2025. Out of these, 258,895 were boys and 250,508 were girls.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)