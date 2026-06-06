Child pregnancy cases trigger 45 FIRs in Karnataka’s Mandya

Mandya: Authorities in Mandya district have registered 45 FIRs against ultrasound scanning centres following a large-scale inspection drive launched in the wake of several child pregnancy cases that recently came to light.

The action comes after Lokayukta police conducted raids on two private diagnostic centres in KR Pet taluk on April 18 over allegations that scans had been conducted on 31 pregnant minors. The development raised serious concerns about compliance with laws designed to protect children and prevent illegal prenatal practices.

Under existing legal provisions, hospitals and scanning centres are required to immediately inform the local police and competent authorities whenever a pregnant girl below the age of 18 undergoes a scan, as such cases may attract provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities alleged that these mandatory reporting requirements were not followed in several instances.

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Taking serious note of the issue, Upa Lokayukta B. Veerappa had initiated a suo motu inquiry into the matter. Following the inquiry, Deputy Commissioner Kumar convened a review meeting and directed officials to examine records from all 63 ultrasound scanning centres operating in the district.

Subsequent inspections were carried out by seven taluk-level vigilance committees headed by Tahsildars. The committees scrutinised scanning records from the past six months and identified multiple violations. Based on their findings, 45 FIRs have been registered under the provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 (PCPNDT Act).

The investigation has now widened. The Upa Lokayukta has issued notices to District Health Officer Dr. K. Mohan and the health officers of all seven taluks, directing them to submit a comprehensive report by July 2.

Officials have been asked to collect and examine scanning records from all 63 centres for the last two years and report on any violations detected and the action taken against offenders.

The inquiry will also focus on healthcare infrastructure in the district. Authorities have sought details regarding ultrasound machines available in government hospitals, the availability of radiologists, and the fees being charged by private scanning centres compared to government-prescribed rates.

In addition, officials have been directed to submit data on the residence status of government doctors posted in taluk headquarters, following complaints that inadequate medical staffing has affected access to timely healthcare services.

The crackdown is being viewed as one of the most extensive reviews of prenatal diagnostic facilities undertaken in the district in recent years.