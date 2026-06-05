UT Khader warns absent doctors after surprise inspections

Bengaluru: Within hours of being allotted the Health Department in the newly formed Karnataka cabinet, Health Minister UT Khader conducted a surprise late-night inspection at a government hospital in Jayanagar, sending a strong message about accountability and service delivery in the public healthcare system.

During the visit, the minister reviewed cleanliness standards, patient care facilities and the availability of medical staff. He interacted with hospital authorities and assessed whether patients were receiving timely treatment and adequate attention.

The inspection revealed shortages in night-shift staffing, while some personnel who were scheduled to be on duty were reportedly absent. Khader expressed displeasure over the situation and directed officials to ensure strict compliance with duty schedules.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, the minister said he wanted to understand the actual conditions prevailing in government hospitals rather than relying solely on official reports. He noted that surprise visits provide a more realistic picture of hospital functioning, especially during night hours.

Khader said two doctors were found absent during the inspection. He indicated that they would be issued warnings and instructed to perform their responsibilities more diligently. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of creating a supportive working environment for healthcare professionals.

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The minister pointed out that government hospitals cater to a large number of patients every day and doctors must ensure that all patients receive proper medical attention regardless of the workload.

Khader also said a departmental review meeting would be held to discuss concerns regarding the operation of private ambulances in government hospital premises. He stated that suggestions from stakeholders would be examined and appropriate decisions taken.

When asked about reported dissatisfaction among senior minister R. Ramalinga Reddy over portfolio allocation, Khader declined to comment, saying the matter was being handled by party leaders and was outside the scope of his department.