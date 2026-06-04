Karnataka Cabinet portfolios finalised: CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the portfolios for his newly formed Cabinet have been finalised and will be formally notified by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

“The allocation has already been completed. The governor will issue a notification tonight,” Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.

He added that he had followed all instructions issued by the party.

The CM also appealed to people from the Kanakapura Assembly constituency, which he represents, not to travel to Bengaluru to meet him.

“I will be in Kanakapura on Sunday. Please cooperate with me. Due to nominations, I will be busy till June 8,” he said.

Shivakumar further said that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi would visit Bengaluru to participate in the nomination filing of party president Mallikarjun Kharge for the Rajya Sabha.

According to Shivakumar, candidates for the Legislative Council will also file their nominations.

Four Legislative Council candidates will file nominations on Friday, and the name of a fifth candidate will be announced after discussions with party colleagues.

Congress sources said the delay in the allocation of portfolios was due to dissatisfaction among some ministers over the departments offered to them.

Sources added that Ramalinga Reddy, who represents the BTM Layout Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, had been aspiring for the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

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It is learnt that Shivakumar was keen on assigning the Bengaluru Development portfolio to Krishna Byre Gowda, MLA from Byatarayanapura.

Reddy had reportedly reminded Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah of a promise made in 2023 that he would be given the Bengaluru Development portfolio during any future Cabinet reshuffle.

According to Congress sources, Reddy has openly expressed his displeasure with Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that a second phase of Cabinet expansion may take place on June 10, though the Congress leadership has not confirmed the schedule.