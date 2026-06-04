CM DK Shivakumar face first cabinet challenge over portfolio row

Bengaluru: Less than 24 hours after DK Shivakumar became Karnataka Chief Minister, reports have emerged that his Cabinet faces the possible resignation of senior Congress leader R Ramalinga Reddy.

Reports suggest that he might consider resignation if he is not allotted the Bengaluru Urban Development Department.

According to political sources, Reddy has reportedly been asked to take charge of the Water Resources Department. He publicly voiced his displeasure on Thursday, June 4, saying he was interested only in the Bengaluru Urban Development portfolio and would not wish to continue in the ministry without it, triggering intense speculation.

The Bengaluru Urban Development portfolio is expected to go to Krishna Byre Gowda.

Congress insiders say the Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held a meeting with Reddy, but the veteran leader remained firm on his demand and is said to have left the meeting dissatisfied.

The situation has become more complicated as Krishna Byre Gowda is believed to have sought the Revenue Department, a portfolio which the Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has taken interest in.

The allocation of ministerial responsibilities is expected to be announced shortly, and party leaders are hopeful that a compromise formula can be worked out. The matter has gained additional significance as senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Bengaluru, raising hopes that any lingering disagreements could be addressed through consultations with the party leadership.

For Shivakumar, the portfolio dispute represents an early leadership test as he seeks to maintain unity within the cabinet while balancing the ambitions of senior colleagues. Whether the issue escalates into a larger political challenge or is resolved through negotiation remains to be seen.