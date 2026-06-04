H Vishwanath hints at Congress return, praises Shivakumar’s rise

Mysuru: Karnataka Legislative Council member Adagur H Vishwanath has once again hinted at returning to the Congress party, stating that the possibility could be explored if the right opportunity arises in the future.

Speaking to the media, Vishwanath said his current term as an MLC, elected with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) support, is set to end next month and that he is not keen on seeking another political position. He emphasised that he would not approach anyone for re-election and is considering retiring from electoral politics after a long public career.

“I have already served as a minister, MLA, Member of Parliament and now as a Legislative Council member. It feels like I have done enough. If young leaders get opportunities, it will be good for democracy,” he said.

Vishwanath noted that his comments about rejoining Congress were influenced by the elevation of DK Shivakumar as Chief Minister. However, he clarified that no final decision has been made and that developments in the coming days would determine his future course.

‘Party banner not important, work is’

Stressing that public service matters more than party affiliation, he remarked, “The party banner is not important; work is important. My only desire is to contribute through meaningful work.”

The veteran leader also praised Shivakumar for seeking blessings from religious leaders of different faiths before assuming office, saying the gesture projected inclusiveness and helped remove perceptions that Congress was hostile to Hindu sentiments.

Calling Shivakumar’s rise an inspiring story, Vishwanath said the new Chief Minister understands the struggles of grassroots workers and ordinary citizens. He advised the government to prioritize education and healthcare, arguing that investment in these sectors would shape Karnataka’s future.

Vishwanath’s remarks are likely to trigger fresh political discussions, especially amid speculation about possible realignments following the change in leadership in Karnataka.