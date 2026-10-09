Children trapped in lift for an hour at Vikarabad shopping mall

Hyderabad: In a newly opened shopping mall in Vikarabad district headquarters, children and their parents were trapped in a lift for nearly an hour.

The incident occurred at Lucky Fashion Showroom, which is located at Marienat Junction in Vikarabad.

According to customers, the lift stopped functioning due to a power failure. They questioned why the lift’s generator backup did not operate during the outage.

Children were left distressed after being trapped in a lift for nearly an hour at the newly opened Lucky Fashion Showroom in Marienat Junction, Vikarabad.



The lift reportedly stopped during a power outage, with customers questioning the lack of generator backup.



Customers… pic.twitter.com/xKNqq0c0Pn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 9, 2026

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As the lift was not functioning, customers removed its ceiling panel and managed to rescue the children.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the showroom and began an investigation.