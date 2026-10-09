Children trapped in lift for an hour at Vikarabad shopping mall

As the lift was not functioning, customers removed its ceiling panel and managed to rescue the children.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Children trapped in lift for an hour at Vikarabad shopping mall
Children trapped in lift for an hour at Vikarabad shopping mall

Hyderabad: In a newly opened shopping mall in Vikarabad district headquarters, children and their parents were trapped in a lift for nearly an hour.

The incident occurred at Lucky Fashion Showroom, which is located at Marienat Junction in Vikarabad.

According to customers, the lift stopped functioning due to a power failure. They questioned why the lift’s generator backup did not operate during the outage.

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As the lift was not functioning, customers removed its ceiling panel and managed to rescue the children.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the showroom and began an investigation.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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