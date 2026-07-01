High Court pulls up Telangana govt over delay in lift safety law

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, June 30, expressed displeasure over the delay in enacting a law to regulate the safety of lifts and escalators in the state, and directed the government to file a fresh affidavit on its progress.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the state government to expedite legislation on elevator safety.

The Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Law Secretary and Chief Electrical Inspector are among the respondents in the matter.

Draft bill in the works, but no timeline

The bench was examining an affidavit filed by the state government pursuant to its earlier order dated June 18, which set out the status of the proposed Telangana Lifts, Escalators and Moving Walks Bill.

While the court noted that some progress had been made on the draft legislation since its previous direction, it observed that the affidavit did not indicate a timeframe by which the safety regulations or the law would be brought into force.

The bench was informed that the proposal would need to go before the state Cabinet for approval before it could be taken up further in the legislative process.

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Delay puts lives at risk: HC

The High Court, however, was critical of the pace at which the matter was being pursued by the government, observing that any delay in bringing such a law could endanger public safety, and that children were among those vulnerable to accidents involving faulty lifts and escalators if the issue was not treated with urgency.

The bench clarified that it was mindful of the separation of powers and could not direct the legislature to enact a particular law, but said the government needed to act with greater seriousness on the issue.

The High Court adjourned the matter to July 15 and directed the state government to file a fresh affidavit by the next date of hearing, indicating the current status of the draft Bill and the steps taken for its consideration.