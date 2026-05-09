Four-yr-old dies after getting trapped in apartment lift in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy died after getting stuck in a lift at an apartment in Ramachandra Reddy Nagar Colony, RC Puram, in a tragic incident that has left the family devastated.

According to an Andhra Jyothi report, the deceased, Giridhar, was the son of Venkateshwarlu, a native of Sattenapalli in Guntur district who works as a watchman at the apartment and lives on the premises with his wife and son. The boy had stepped out to play when he wandered into the lift and accidentally got trapped inside.

Alerted by a loud noise from the elevator, family members and apartment residents rushed to the spot and pulled the child out with great difficulty. Giridhar was unresponsive and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Police reached the scene following information about the incident. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.