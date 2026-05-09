Minor among two held for smuggling ganja in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police arrested two people, including a minor, in Secunderabad on Friday, May 8, for smuggling 18 kg ganja from Odisha.

One of the accused was identified as 24-year-old Deepak Swain from Surat. The minor is a 16-year-old from Odisha. Another accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar, 25, who is a drug peddler and a native of Kodala village in Ganjam district Odisha, is absconding.

Ganja being transported to Surat

The accused were apprehended while transporting ganja from Odisha to Surat.

According to the GRP, Swain and the minor boy were living in Surat. They travelled to Kodala village in Odisha to procure ganja from Kumar, who had offered them Rs 7,000 for peddling each packet of ganja.

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Swain and his accomplice agreed to peddle ganja due to their financial issues. Based on Kumar’s instructions, they visited a forest where they received the ganja in two suitcases. Swain and the minor boy boarded the Visakha express and reached Secunderabad along with ganja bags.

As their train to Surat was scheduled for the night, they waited in the Secunderabad Railwaystation when the police checked them and seized the bags from them.