11 of 128 rowdy sheeters found using ganja in Cyberabad drug crackdown

Hyderabad: As many as 128 rowdy sheeters were tested for drugs on Wednesday, May 6, as part of the Cyberabad Commissionerate’s special drive to curb substance abuse and ensure public safety.

Among the 128 sheeters, 11 individuals were found positive for ganja consumption and 117 tested negative in the drive organised by Enforcement teams and police officers.

In Serilingampally, out of the 44 rowdy sheeters tested, six were found positive. While four were detected positive among the 59 tested in Quthbullapur, only one individual tested positive among the 25 sheeters in Kukatpally.

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The Cyberabad police said the drive was a major effort to continue vigilance, identify and address drug use among known offenders. Necessary legal action is being taken against those found positive for drugs, the police said, adding that it will be followed by counselling and monitoring measures.

Similar drives will be conducted regularly to deter substance abuse and maintain law and order, the Cyberabad police warned. Citizens are requested to cooperate and alert officials to eliminate the drug menace.

To report any drug abuse, residents can contact the Serilingampally Inspector at 8712680370, the Kukatpally Inspector at 8712663348 and the Quthbullapur Inspector at 8712663660.