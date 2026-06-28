Hyderabad: Lift crash in Meerpet apt leaves 8 injured, 1 critical

Hyderabad: At least eight people were injured after a lift crashed in an apartment building in Meerpet on Saturday, June 27. One of the victims is reported to be in critical condition.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the lift plunged from the fourth floor of an apartment complex in Hanumannagar under the jurisdiction of the Meerpet police station. According to police, the injured had visited a flat that had been put up for sale.

After inspecting the flat, all eight visitors entered the lift to descend to the ground floor. However, the elevator reportedly came to an abrupt halt on the fourth floor before suddenly plunging to the ground floor.

The injured were identified as Tirunagari Narasimha Swamy (62), Padmini (51), T. Venkateswarlu (75), T. Nirmala (69), P. Gopala Swamy (71), P. Renuka (65), T. Padma (68), and T. Shobha (64).

Injured shifted to hospital

Hearing the loud crash, residents of the apartment rushed to the victims’ aid. The injured were shifted to a private hospital in LB Nagar, where doctors said one of the victims was in critical condition while the others were being treated for multiple injuries.

Following an alert, police personnel reached the apartment complex and launched an investigation into the incident. A case was registered under Section 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing grievous hurt due to negligence.