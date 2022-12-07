China President Xi Jinping arrives in Saudi on 3-day official visit

Riyadh: China’s President Xi Jinping arrived on Wednesday, in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, on an official visit that will last until Friday, December 9, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This was in response to the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The President of China was received by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs at King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh.

بدعوة من #خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين..

فخامة رئيس جمهورية الصين الشعبية يصل إلى الرياض في زيارة رسمية إلى المملكة.https://t.co/f3X7GzHgzy#الرئيس_الصيني_في_السعودية#واس pic.twitter.com/GBCodxHET2 — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) December 7, 2022

This is Jinping’s first visit to the Kingdom since 2016, and it aims to strengthen relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field.

#فيديو | بدعوة من #خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين..

فخامة رئيس جمهورية الصين الشعبية يصل إلى الرياض في زيارة رسمية إلى المملكة.#الرئيس_الصيني_في_السعودية#واس pic.twitter.com/saCO2FVaZN — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) December 7, 2022

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia announced in a statement that Xi Jinping will visit the Kingdom between December 7 and 9. He will hold a bilateral summit with the Saudi monarch, with the participation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

سيتضمن برنامج الزيارة حضور فخامة رئيس الصين (قمة الرياض الخليجية الصينية للتعاون والتنمية)، و (قمة الرياض العربية الصينية للتعاون والتنمية)، وذلك بمشاركة أصحاب الجلالة والفخامة والسمو قادة دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية والدول العربية.https://t.co/3qOFSBJFhQ#واس — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) December 6, 2022

The visit will also witness the holding of the “Riyadh-Gulf-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development” and the “Riyadh-Chinese Arab Summit for Cooperation and Development.”

The leaders of the Gulf and Arab countries will participate in the two summits to discuss strengthening joint relations in all fields, and to discuss prospects for economic cooperation.

According to the SPA, it is expected that Saudi Arabia and China will sign, during President Jinping’s visit, an agreement worth 110 billion Saudi riyals (about 29 billion dollars).

It stated that during the visit, the strategic partnership document between the Kingdom and China will also be signed, and the harmonization plan between the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

The launch of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Award for Cultural Cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China will also be announced.