Chiranjeevi’s Rolls Royce spotted in Hyderabad, check car price

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most prominent names in the Indian cinema with a fabulous trajectory of a career spanning more than 4 decades in the film industry. From his terrific onscreen persona, outstanding dialogue delivery to amazing dancing skills, Chiru has got lots of applauds in many memorable films.

The actor is known for living a king-size life. From uber-luxurious home in Hyderabad to swankiest cars in his garage, the actor owns some of the most expensive things. Rolls Royce Phantom is one of his most prized possessions.

Chiranjeevi's Rolls Royce Phantom

Recently, the Godfather actor was spotted arriving at Ali‘s daughter’s wedding in his lavish black beast. Rolls Royce Phantom is said to be the most expensive car the Megastar owns whose price starts from Rs 9cr and can go upto Rs 11cr.

Apart from this, Chiru also owns several other luxurious wheels, which proves the fact that he is also a ‘petrolhead’. Have a look here.

Chiranjeevi’s Car Collection

Rolls Royce Phantom

Toyota Land Cruiser

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Land Rover Range Rover

Range Rover Vogue

What’s on his work front?

Chiranjeevi has Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. He also has Waltair Veerayya, directed by K. S. Ravindra. It is set to be released in the coming year.