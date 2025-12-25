Christmas celebrated with devotion in Telangana

The CM said the government will strive for the all-round development of the Christian minority community.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th December 2025 5:35 pm IST
Christmas in telangana
Medak Church

Hyderabad: Christmas was celebrated with devotion and gaiety in Telangana on Thursday, with churches adorned with colourful lighting and midnight masses drawing a large crowd.

Wesley Church, St. Mary’s Church, SPG Church, and others in Hyderabad were beautifully illuminated on Wednesday night as part of the Christmas celebrations.

“The world is witnessing violence every day. Jesus came to give us non-violence. He is a peace lover, he is a peace giver, and he is the prince of peace,” Rev Winston, the priest of Wesley Church, told PTI Videos.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders wished the faithful on Christmas.

Christmas is a joyous occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus and cherish his ideals, the Governor said.

The CM said the government will strive for the all-round development of the Christian minority community.

Memory Khan Seminar

“Merry Christmas to everyone! May the festival bring an abundance of joy, happiness and good health to everyone,” Kishan Reddy said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th December 2025 5:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button