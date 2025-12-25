Christmas celebrated with devotion in Telangana

Hyderabad: Christmas was celebrated with devotion and gaiety in Telangana on Thursday, with churches adorned with colourful lighting and midnight masses drawing a large crowd.

Wesley Church, St. Mary’s Church, SPG Church, and others in Hyderabad were beautifully illuminated on Wednesday night as part of the Christmas celebrations.

VIDEO | Telangana: People gather to celebrate Christmas in Hyderabad.



“The world is witnessing violence every day. Jesus came to give us non-violence. He is a peace lover, he is a peace giver, and he is the prince of peace,” Rev Winston, the priest of Wesley Church, told PTI Videos.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders wished the faithful on Christmas.

Christmas is a joyous occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus and cherish his ideals, the Governor said.

The CM said the government will strive for the all-round development of the Christian minority community.

“Merry Christmas to everyone! May the festival bring an abundance of joy, happiness and good health to everyone,” Kishan Reddy said.